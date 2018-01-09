Filed Under:concert, concerts cancelled, Country Music, country music legend, Local TV, San Diego, Willie Nelson

(CBSDFW.COM) – Country music legend Willie Nelson was forced to abort a concert after just a single song on Saturday night due to breathing difficulties, according to a story in The San Diego Union-Tribune.

After that, the 84-year-old cancelled upcoming concert dates for this week.

gettyimages 516297914 Willie Nelson Cancels Concerts After Breathing Difficulties During Show In San Diego

NASHVILLE, TN – MARCH 16: Willie Nelson performs at The Life & Songs of Kris Kristofferson produced by Blackbird Presents at Bridgestone Arena on March 16, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media)

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Nelson was halfway through his opener, “Whiskey River,” while performing at Harrah’s Resort SoCal in San Diego when he abruptly stopped.

Eyewitnesses say that he was coughing and wheezing as he left the stage.

A Nelson spokesperson told the newspaper the singer was recovering from “a bad cold or the flu,” and would spend the remainder of the week convalescing at his ranch in Texas.

Two dates at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, and a concert in Laughlin, Nevada have been cancelled.

Breathing problems for Nelson were first brought to light in early 2017.

Nelson canceled several shows in late January and early February after coming down with a “bad cold,” a representative said.

Nelson returned to the stage Feb. 16 to play at a San Antonio rodeo.

