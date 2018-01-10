(credit: Getty Images/Daniel Berehulak)An elderly woman clasps her hands.

Most people who get the flu will have mild illness, will not need medical care or antiviral drugs, and will recover in less than two weeks. Some people, however, are more likely to get flu complications that can result in hospitalization and sometimes death. Pneumonia, bronchitis, sinus infections and ear infections are examples of flu-related complications. The flu also can make chronic health problems worse. For example, people with asthma may experience asthma attacks while they have the flu, and people with chronic congestive heart failure may experience a worsening of this condition triggered by flu. List below are the groups of people who are more likely to get serious flu-related complications if they get sick with influenza.

People At High Risk For Developing Flu-Related Complications

Children younger than 5, but especially children younger than 2 years old

Adults 65 years of age and older

Pregnant women (and women up to two weeks postpartum)

Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities

Also, American Indians and Alaskan Natives seem to be at higher risk of flu complications

People Who Have Medical Conditions Including:

Asthma

Neurological and neurodevelopmental conditions [including disorders of the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerve, and muscle such as cerebral palsy, epilepsy (seizure disorders), stroke, intellectual disability, moderate to severe developmental delay, muscular dystrophy, or spinal cord injury].

Chronic lung disease (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease [COPD] and cystic fibrosis)

Heart disease (such as congenital heart disease, congestive heart failure and coronary artery disease)

Blood disorders (such as sickle cell disease)

Endocrine disorders (such as diabetes mellitus)

Kidney disorders

Liver disorders

Metabolic disorders (such as inherited metabolic disorders and mitochondrial disorders)

Weakened immune system due to disease or medication (such as people with HIV or AIDS, or cancer, or those on chronic steroids)

People younger than 19 years of age who are receiving long-term aspirin therapy

People with extreme obesity (body mass index of 40 or more)

Information From CDC