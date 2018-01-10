ROANOKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As the flu continues to spread in North Texas, the City of Roanoke is trying to get the entire city vaccinated.
The Roanoke Fire Department is providing free flu shots for Roanoke residents.
Proof of residency will be required: driver’s license, utility bill etc.
Shots will be available every day at the Fire Station during “reasonable hours.”
The Fire Station is located at 201 Fairway Drive, next door to Hawaiian Falls.
This vaccine is intended for people four years old and older. People who are currently ill, have an allergy to eggs or a history of Guillain–Barré syndrome should not take this shot.
Pregnant women or nursing mothers also should not take this shot.
This is a dead vaccine so you cannot get the flu from this injection.
For more information call the administration offices at 817-491-2301.