Put your seat belt on folks, our weather is a-fixn’ to change…..AGAIN.
After a STRONG cold front plows through here by late morning tomorrow, we’ll be watching radar trends to the northwest of DFW by late afternoon.
Why you ask? Well, there may be a thin band of sleet and snow developing as a strong upper level disturbance moves across the area by evening. Our window of opportunity will be between 5:00 pm and 9:00 pm. If we see any sleet or snow, the wind (gusting to 35 mph), and temperatures ABOVE freezing will keep the roads clear of ice. There is, however a chance for some slick spots NW of a Sherman to Denton to Weatherford line.
I’m going to stop here! My forecast will tell the rest of the story….oh, as Colombo used to say, “one more thing sir (or madam)”….it’s going to stay COLD through the middle of next week.
I’m also watching next Monday night into Tuesday for the CHANCE of an “ice storm”. PLEASE NOT NOT HYPE THIS JUST YET. I will have an update on next week’s on Sunday from home. I will email all of you before you go to bed Sunday.
*Yesterday High: 54; Rain: 0.00”; Normal High: 56; Normal Low: 35*
Today: Patchy morning drizzle. Cloudy and windy. High: Upper 50s….70+ degree weather west of I-35W. Wind: SE 20-30 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy, windy and moist. Low: Low to mid 50s. Wind: SSE 15 -25 mph.
Thursday: Cloudy and windy. Turning SHARPLY colder before noon. Slight chance (30%) of a wintry mix late afternoon into the evening. Slick spots on elevated objects. Highs: Falling into the 30s. Wind: NW 20-30 G 35 mph.
Friday: Hard morning freeze (mid 20s), then sunny and chilly. High: Mid 40s.
Saturday and Sunday: 2nd cold front early. Sunny, windy and colder. Highs: Near 40. Lows: Low to mid 20s.
MLK Day and Tuesday: Increasing clouds and cold. (Waiting until this weekend b4 I forecast ‘ANY’ precipitation chances and type). Monday high: 40s; Tuesday high: Low 30s.