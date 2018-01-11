Weather-Related Cancellations & Delays For DFW
WINTER WEATHERCurrent Info | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:African Countries, Donald Trump, President Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump used profane language to disparage African nations in a meeting with lawmakers about a proposed bipartisan deal on immigration.

That’s according to two people briefed on an Oval Office meeting held Thursday.

Trump made the remark after Democratic Sen. Richard Durbin told Trump that under the proposal, a lottery for visas would be ended. Durbin said that in exchange, people from African countries that have benefited from that lottery would be given other access to visas.

The people say Trump questioned why the U.S. would want to admit more people from “s***hole countries.”

They say Trump said the U.S. should allow more immigrants from places like Norway.

The two people spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to publicly discuss the Oval Office meeting.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch