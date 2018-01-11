CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORYCurrent Info | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:College Basketball, Dallas, NCAA, SMU, Temple

DALLAS (AP) — Quinton Rose and Obi Enechionyia combined for 39 points and Josh Brown scored the game-winner as Temple — winless in American Conference play coming in — upended SMU 66-64 Wednesday night and broke a 33-game home win streak for the Mustangs in Dallas, second longest in the NCAA.

Brown took an inbound pass with 23.1 seconds left, dribbled down the clock, drove the left side of the lane and made a jump hook with 1.5 seconds to go for a 66-64 lead. SMU’s pass to midcourt was tipped out of bounds at 0.4. The Mustangs couldn’t get off a shot before the final buzzer.

The loss is the first at home for SMU (12-6, 2-3) since Feb. 10, 2016 and the first for coach Tim Jankovich. A win would have tied the program record of 34 straight home wins.

Shake Milton led SMU with 25 points and he scored the last six for the Mustangs. Jarrey Foster and Ben Emelogu added 11 each.

Temple (8-8, 1-4), which snapped a five-game skid, led by as many as 13 after halftime when SMU began a 17-4 rally with a Foster dunk and an Emelogu 3-pointer —off a Foster defensive rebound. A sequence with another Foster dunk, an Emelogu layup and a Foster fast-break drive off a steal, made it 59-58 with 3:41 left. SMU made 6 of 10 shots in the rally with six steals and just one turnover.

Milton gave the Mustangs a 60-59 lead, their first in more than 20 minutes, with a pair of free throws and his jumper with 1:21 to go made it 64-62.

Rose led the Owls with 23 points, Enechionyia added 16, including a 3-pointer and jumper to tie with just under a minute and Brown scored five points.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch