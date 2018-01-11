WINTER WEATHER ADVISORYCurrent Info | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
By Chelsea Wade
DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – Police have identified the body found inside a home in south Dallas as that of Jacqueline Hughes.

According to officials, Hughes went missing on Christmas day. Her body was found nearly two weeks later at a home on Castle Hills, near Paul Quinn College.

Dallas Police say they went to that home a week earlier, but it was empty. A few hours later, officers were called back to the home when they say Hughes’ brother Clifton confronted her boyfriend and shot someone in the home. That person wasn’t seriously hurt.

Clifton Hughes was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Officers eventually got a warrant and searched the home again. That’s when they found Jacqueline Hughes’ body in the garage.

Investigators say she died as a result of “homicidal violence.”

