DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Winter weather is returning to North Texas on Thursday, and that could present problems for people who are not prepared. The morning is actually starting with mild temperatures and only a slight breeze. It does not feel like a day that might end with snow.

But you will want to be prepared before you head out the door.

Temperatures drop dramatically throughout the day. By the time that many people are heading home from work and school, it will be very cold and windy outside. There is even a possibility for snow in parts of the Metroplex. Those who did not get ready for the winter weather will find themselves wishing that they did.

The best thing that you can do is to bring extra layers on Thursday morning. Pack the gloves, scarves and a heavy jacket, even if you do not wear them in the first half of the day. You will most likely want them when you walk outside during the afternoon and evening.

If you are driving on Thursday, car mechanics said that it is a good idea to check your tires, your battery and your coolant level before the winter weather hits.

The Texas Department of Transportation is also getting ready for the possibility of light snow on Thursday, particularly on the western side of the DFW area. Trucks have been pre-treating bridges and overpasses across the Metroplex just in case flurries start to fall.

Back at home, you will want to protect your pets and your plants on Thursday morning, before you leave for the day. Pets need suitable shelter if they are going to stay outside — three solid walls with a base and a roof that weatherproof. However, experts at Dallas Animal Services said that it is best to just bring the pets inside, if possible.

The Dallas Arboretum suggests that people use cloth blankets and towels to protect outdoor plants from freezing weather.