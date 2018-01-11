DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A number of Sam’s Club stores across the country have suddenly closed, including some in Texas.

WalMart has suddenly closed several of it’s Sam’s Club store locations.

In addition to several stores in Texas, there are reports of stores closing in more than 12 states, including Alaska, Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

Some employees say the stores closed without notice, and they only learned of the closure as they arrived for work early Thursday and saw a letter taped to the door announcing the store closed January 11th.

“After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy” the company posted on their Twitter account. “Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.”

Several people who use Sam’s Club stores to fill prescription medications can either go to another store for service, or according to the company, will have two weeks to find a new source for that service.

“Pharmacies will stay open for at least two weeks, and we will work with each state’s Board of Pharmacy to help guide this transition” the company tweeted.

Sam’s Club has 650 locations across the U.S and Puerto Rico, according to the company.

The news comes the same day the parent company, Walmart, announced raises for some store employees.