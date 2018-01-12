WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Wylie police arrested a mother and son in connection with a New Year’s Eve sexual assault.
Police said on Tuesday, January 9, investigators received information of a New Year’s Eve party hosted by a teacher, where alcoholic beverages were provided to minors.
The party was alleged to have occurred in the 2900 block of Glendale Drive.
A victim who was at the party reported being sexually assaulted by the teacher’s son.
Wylie Police detectives assigned to the Children Advocacy Center of Collin County immediately launched an investigation.
After speaking with witnesses and participants at the party, detectives were able to obtain arrest warrants for Kristi Crawford and Jacob Crawford.
Jacob Crawford is charged with sexual assault of a a child. Kristi Crawford is charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor.
They were arrested on Wednesday, January 10 and booked into the Collin County Detention Facility.
Wylie ISD confirmed Kristi Crawford is a teacher at Wylie East High School and Jacob Crawford is a student there.
The statement went on to say:
Because of the nature of the allegations, we immediate notified the Wylie Police Department. Our goals are to ensure that quality learning continues while maintaining the safety and security of our students, faculty and staff. We immediately placed the teacher on leave pending further investigation. The student will be disciplined in accordance with the student code of conduct. Because this is still an active case, Wylie ISD is not able to comment on other aspects.