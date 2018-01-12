CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
UPDATED: January 12, 2018  3:25 PM

WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Wylie police arrested a mother and son in connection with a New Year’s Eve sexual assault.

Police said on Tuesday, January 9, investigators received information of a New Year’s Eve party hosted by a teacher, where alcoholic beverages were provided to minors.

The party was alleged to have occurred in the 2900 block of Glendale Drive.

A victim who was at the party reported being sexually assaulted by the teacher’s son.

Wylie Police detectives assigned to the Children Advocacy Center of Collin County immediately launched an investigation.

After speaking with witnesses and participants at the party, detectives were able to obtain arrest warrants for Kristi Crawford and Jacob Crawford.

mugs Mother And Son Arrested After Sex Assault At New Year’s Eve Party

Kristi and Jacob Crawford

Jacob Crawford is charged with sexual assault of a a child.  Kristi Crawford is charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor.

They were arrested on Wednesday, January 10 and booked into the Collin County Detention Facility.

Wylie ISD confirmed Kristi Crawford is a teacher at Wylie East High School and Jacob Crawford is a student there.

The statement went on to say:

Because of the nature of the allegations, we immediate notified the Wylie Police Department. Our goals are to ensure that quality learning continues while maintaining the safety and security of our students, faculty and staff. We immediately placed the teacher on leave pending further investigation. The student will be disciplined in accordance with the student code of conduct. Because this is still an active case, Wylie ISD is not able to comment on other aspects.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch