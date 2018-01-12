GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – In the cold, winter weather, how does a dip in the pool sound? It sounds perfect for people lounging in the 80-degree weather inside a giant, new indoor water park in Grand Prairie.
Doors to Epic Waters opened Friday afternoon.
Hundreds of people waited outside in the bitter cold parking lot Friday morning, waiting to get into Grand Prairie’s newest attraction.
People enjoyed tropical weather and water inside Epic Waters when they were just wearing blankets and hand-warmers before doors opened.
The first 50 people in line won an annual pass to the water park while the next 50 got a $100 gift card.
One woman showed up with her sister and niece and said waiting in the cold was worth it.
“We have been here since 5 a.m. It’s been a long, long wait. But it’s worth it. We got out annual passes. So we’re excited about that. We’ll be coming all year. Probably every other weekend,” said Kanisha Scott.
Epic Waters is about 80,000 square feet. It has a retractable roof, a surf area, a children’s play area and 11 slides.