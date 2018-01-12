Filed Under:life-saving, Local TV, McKinney Fire Department, Paramedics, Robert Erwin

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A beyond grateful McKinney man went out of his way to say “thank you” to three men he credits for saving his life.

screen shot 2018 01 12 at 4 29 58 pm McKinney Man Visits, Thanks Paramedics Who Saved His Life

Robert Erwin thanks McKinney Fire Department paramedics for saving his life (McKinney Fire Dept)

Robert Erwin visited McKinney Fire Station Number 2 and showed his heart-felt appreciation to paramedics Aaron Curry, Luke Dixon and Kraig Ferguson.

The McKinney Fire Department says the first responders jumped into action last October when Erwin was found unconscious and barely breathing in a parking lot.

The crew says it is nice to find out that Erwin is now doing so well.

