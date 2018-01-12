CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under:1080 KRLD, Cold Front, Dallas, Dan Brounoff, dfw, Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, North Texas, Texas, Winter, Wintry Mix

*Yesterday High: 62; Snow: Trace; Normal High: 56; Normal Low: 35*

  • Below normal temperatures grip north Tx -> next week.
  • Many overnight hard freezes (20’s) ahead (except Mon A.M.)
  • Two more cold fronts (Sat & late Monday).
  • POSSIBLE precipitation into Tuesday and again on Thursday.
  • Pets, pipes, plants and people!
  • 2018 precip: 0.18”; Normal: 0.69”; Deficit: 0.51

Today: A chilly start. Sunny, windy and cold. High: Mid 40s. Wind chills: Teens (morning) to 30s (aft.). Wind: NNW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Clear as a bell. COLD! Less wind. Low: 20-25. Wind: North: 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Morning ‘DRY’ cold front. Sunny and breezy. High: Near 40. Wind chill: Near 30. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

Sunday: A cold start 18-24, then sunny and slight warmer. High: Near 50.

MLK Day: Increasing clouds and milder. Cold front late. Possible freezing drizzle after midnight. High: Low to mid 50s.

Tuesday: Changeable forecast for now, partly cloudy, windy and cold. Wintry mix south of DFW…..High: Mid 30s

Wed: Mostly cloudy and cold: High: Upper 30s.

Thursday. Mostly cloudy, slightly warmer. High: Low 40s.

