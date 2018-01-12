*Yesterday High: 62; Snow: Trace; Normal High: 56; Normal Low: 35*
- Below normal temperatures grip north Tx -> next week.
- Many overnight hard freezes (20’s) ahead (except Mon A.M.)
- Two more cold fronts (Sat & late Monday).
- POSSIBLE precipitation into Tuesday and again on Thursday.
- Pets, pipes, plants and people!
- 2018 precip: 0.18”; Normal: 0.69”; Deficit: 0.51
Today: A chilly start. Sunny, windy and cold. High: Mid 40s. Wind chills: Teens (morning) to 30s (aft.). Wind: NNW 15-25 mph.
Tonight: Clear as a bell. COLD! Less wind. Low: 20-25. Wind: North: 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Morning ‘DRY’ cold front. Sunny and breezy. High: Near 40. Wind chill: Near 30. Wind: North 10-15 mph.
Sunday: A cold start 18-24, then sunny and slight warmer. High: Near 50.
MLK Day: Increasing clouds and milder. Cold front late. Possible freezing drizzle after midnight. High: Low to mid 50s.
Tuesday: Changeable forecast for now, partly cloudy, windy and cold. Wintry mix south of DFW…..High: Mid 30s
Wed: Mostly cloudy and cold: High: Upper 30s.
Thursday. Mostly cloudy, slightly warmer. High: Low 40s.