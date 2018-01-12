CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
CBS Local — A strange new internet craze coined the “Tide Pod Challenge” has gone viral with teens across the nation.

Although some internet challenges, such as the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, support a good cause, this new trend has doctors and parents nationwide worried about the health of their teens.

The new trend requires the challenger to post a video of themselves online eating the raw or cooked laundry detergent pod.

A number of videos of the challenge have been uploaded to YouTube, while memes of the challenge have exploded across multiple social media platforms.

While many teens may view the craze as a lighthearted joke, doctors say that the trend can result in irritation and burns in the mouth, landing the challenger in the emergency room.

Tide parent company Proctor and Gamble released a statement saying, “Our laundry pacs are a highly concentrated detergent meant to clean clothes and they’re used safely in millions of households every day. They should be only used to clean clothes and kept up, closed and away from children. They should not be played with, whatever the circumstance is, even if it is meant as a joke.”

