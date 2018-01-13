Filed Under:Ayodeji Adekilekum, Brain Cancer, Chief For A Day, Chief Renee Hall, dallas police, Local TV, terminal cancer

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 14-year-old boy who was named Dallas police chief for a day passed away Thursday after his battle with brain cancer, according to police.

Police say Ayodeji Adekilekum died Thursday evening from his illness after he was rushed to the hospital that day.

“He fought the good fight with his mother there by his side,” said police in a blog post.

boy e1515195567695 Boy Named Dallas Chief For A Day Passes Away From Illness

Ayodeji Adekilekum was named Dallas police chief for a day on January 5, 2018. (CBS11)

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall visited the 14-year-old on January 5 to make him chief for a day. She praised officers who came to the family’s aid over the holiday as he fought his illness.

“They go outside of the box of law enforcement, and they touch the human side. This is the community engagement that we only dream about. Because we know that it’s these kinds of things that build a stronger community and help us with our plight on crime and other quality of life issues,” said Chief Hall when she visited the teenager.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch