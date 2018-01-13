DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 14-year-old boy who was named Dallas police chief for a day passed away Thursday after his battle with brain cancer, according to police.
Police say Ayodeji Adekilekum died Thursday evening from his illness after he was rushed to the hospital that day.
“He fought the good fight with his mother there by his side,” said police in a blog post.
Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall visited the 14-year-old on January 5 to make him chief for a day. She praised officers who came to the family’s aid over the holiday as he fought his illness.
“They go outside of the box of law enforcement, and they touch the human side. This is the community engagement that we only dream about. Because we know that it’s these kinds of things that build a stronger community and help us with our plight on crime and other quality of life issues,” said Chief Hall when she visited the teenager.