DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 28-year-old man died after he was shot in Dallas at around midnight Saturday, police say.
Police say the man was shot in the 6000 block of Greenspan Avenue overnight and was taken to Charlton Methodist Hospital by a private vehicle. He was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.
The victim was identified as 28-year-old Keith Fowler. Police are seeking a suspect in the homicide.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 214.671.3632 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.