Filed Under:dallas police, Deadly Shooting, Greenspan Avenue, Keith Fowler, Local TV

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 28-year-old man died after he was shot in Dallas at around midnight Saturday, police say.

Police say the man was shot in the 6000 block of Greenspan Avenue overnight and was taken to Charlton Methodist Hospital by a private vehicle. He was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Keith Fowler. Police are seeking a suspect in the homicide.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 214.671.3632 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch