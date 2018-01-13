NEW YORK (CBSNEWS/AP) – Following an outcry over a significant disparity in pay between co-stars, Mark Wahlberg said he agreed to donate the $1.5 million he earned for reshoots for “All the Money in the World” to the sexual misconduct defense initiative Time’s Up. Wahlberg said he’ll donate the money in the name of his co-star, Michelle Williams, who reportedly made less than $1,000 on the reshoots. “I 100% support the fight for fair pay,” Wahlberg said in a statement.

Williams responded with a statement sent to USA Today saying “today isn’t about me.”

“My fellow actresses stood by me and stood up for me, my activist friends taught me to use my voice, and the most powerful men in charge, they listened and they acted. If we truly envision an equal world, it takes equal effort and sacrifice,” the statement read. “Today is one of the most indelible days of my life because of Mark Wahlberg, WME and a community of women and men who share in this accomplishment. Anthony Rapp, for all the shoulders you stood on, now we stand on yours.”

Wahlburg’s announcement Saturday came after directors and stars, including Jessica Chastain and Judd Apatow, shared their shock at reports of the huge pay disparity for the Ridley Scott film. The 10 days of reshoots were necessary after Kevin Spacey was replaced by Christopher Plummer when accusations of sexual misconduct surfaced against Spacey. USA Today reported Williams was paid less than $1,000 for the 10 days.

To add insult to injury, Scott bragged to USA Today in December that he and the cast generously worked for no pay without mentioning Wahlberg’s windfall, saying, “No, they all came in free. Christopher had to get paid. But Michelle, no. Me, no. I wouldn’t do that to — ”

Previously, Williams also said of the reshoot to USA Today, “I said I’d be wherever they needed me, whenever they needed me. And they could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort.”

