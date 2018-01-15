WINTER WEATHERCurrent Info | Radar | Traffic | Closings & Delays | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:Aaron Rodgers, Chicago Bears, Danica and Aaron Rodgers Dating, Danica Patrick, Green Bay Packers, NFL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Danica Patrick’s heart is racing for Aaron Rodgers.

KANSAS CITY, KS - MAY 09: Danica Patrick, driver of the #10 GoDaddy Chevrolet, stands in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 5-Hour Energy 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 9, 2014 in Kansas City, Kansas.

Patrick, a Chicago Bears fan, confirmed Monday she is dating the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

gettyimages 894250254 Danica Patrick Finds Love Away From Track With Aaron Rodgers

CHARLOTTE, NC – DECEMBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

“Yes, Aaron and I are dating,” Patrick told The Associated Press.

Rodgers split from actress Olivia Munn in 2017 after three years of dating. Patrick in late November ended a five-year relationship with fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Patrick and Rodgers have been linked romantically since the start of the new year, right before Patrick began promoting her new fitness book.

She told the AP the two first met at the 2012 ESPY Awards and that despite her allegiance to the Bears, “I told him a long time ago I’d always root for him as a player.

“Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team,” she added. “Take out the word ‘probably.’ Now I’m going to cheer for the whole team.”

Patrick is shifting her career off the race track and into the business of her personal brand. She’d like to close her racing career by competing at next month’s Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500, a farewell she’s dubbed “The Danica Double.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch