WASHINGTON (AP) — Martin Luther King Jr.’s eldest son is calling out President Donald Trump following accusations the president used vulgar language to describe African countries during a meeting last week and expressed a preference for immigrants from countries like Norway.

Martin Luther King III spoke in Washington on Monday, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Martin Luther King III speaks in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on Martin Luther King Day January 15, 2018 in Washington D.C. Martin Luther King Jr. would have been 88 years old today. (credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

King says: “When a president insists that our nation needs more citizens from white states like Norway, I don’t even think we need to spend any time even talking about what it says and what it is.”

He says: “We got to find a way to work on this man’s heart.”

Referring to former Alabama Gov. George Wallace, King added: “George Wallace was a staunch racist and we worked on his heart and ultimately George Wallace transformed.”

