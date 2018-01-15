ANKARA, Turkey – A Turkish media report says the pilots of a plane that skidded off the runway and down a slope toward the sea have told investigators that the plane’s right engine experienced a sudden surge of speed that forced it to swerve to the left.
The Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800, with 168 people onboard, went off the runway at Trabzon Airport, northern Turkey, late on Saturday, stopping at an acute angle only a few meters away from the Black Sea.
All passengers and crew were evacuated and no one was injured. The airline said in a statement that all those on board disembarked safely.
♦♦♦ Click Here To Read The Rest Of The Story On cbsnews.com ♦♦♦