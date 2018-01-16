FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Metroplex stayed clear of icy roads as winter weather moved through North Texas on Monday night and early Tuesday, but the frigid temperatures still played a big part in the morning for some DFW students and parents.

“We had to make sure everyone had enough layers,” said parent Joanna Hudspeth. “Packing up two kids, it gets crazy.”

The Fort Worth Independent School District began two hours later than usual on Tuesday morning. District officials said that they spoke with the Texas Department of Transportation, city officials and the weather service before making that decision to delay start times.

“We prepared so much for the weather that I didn’t check on school to see if it was open,” said parent Lupe Castillo. “We came all the way over.”

The Fort Worth ISD’s elementary school field trips were canceled on Tuesday as well. That included a special visit to the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. School officials are also planning to speak with athletic departments about any athletic trips that had been scheduled for the day.

And the chilly weather does not end on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to be in the teens early Wednesday morning. The best thing that parents can do, school officials said, is to make a plan in advance for getting the kids out on time, and dress the little ones in warm clothing or layers.

“If your children walk, you might want to consider giving them a ride,” recommended Fort Worth ISD spokesman Clint Bond on Tuesday morning. “Buses have heat on them and, by the time kids get on the bus, they should be fine.”

There is good news on the horizon. Temperatures at the bus stop are expected to be significantly warmer by Friday morning.