(credit: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Oprah Winfrey’s moving speech at the Golden Globes left her fans and other celebrities calling for the media mogul to make a run for the presidency. Now, folks across North Texas will have an opportunity to hear Oprah speak in person when she comes to Collin County in April.

Oprah will be the keynote speaker at the ‘Feed Just One’ gala, held by Minnie’s Food Pantry. This is the nonprofit’s 10th year for the celebration, where celebrities help to raise money for the fight against hunger. The red carpet event begins at 5:30 p.m. on April 3 with a 7:00 p.m. dinner to follow.

“I have been a ‘student’ of Oprah’s for more than 30 years,” said Minnie’s Food Pantry founder Cheryl Jackson. “I’ve watched, listened and learned a lot of what has helped me to make Minnie’s Food Pantry a national charity. It’s an esteemed honor to have the voice of one of the most powerful women in the world, Oprah Winfrey, resonate at our 10-year celebration.”

Other celebrities planning to attend the gala include New York Giants linebacker Keenan Robinson, “Entertainment Tonight” host Kevin Frazier, actress Brely Evans, former MLB player Torii Hunter, gospel artist Donnie McClurkin, and literary agents Jan Miller and Jeff Rich.

Plus, television producer Mark Burnett and his wife, actress Roma Downey, will be receiving the Minnie Ewing Legacy Award, honoring those who exhibit outstanding leadership, demonstrate “the heart of a giver,” and contribute at least 300,000 meals to Minnie’s Food Pantry.

Recognized on a national level, Minnie’s Food Pantry has provided more than 7 million meals for low income families. Based in Collin County, the nonprofit has been working for more than 10 years to fight hunger and educate the community about the need for such meals across the country.

The star-studded ‘Feed Just One’ gala is one of the organization’s highlights each year and will likely sell out quickly. If you are interested in purchasing sponsorships, tables or tickets to the black-tie event, call 214-709-4449 or check out the nonprofit’s website for more details.