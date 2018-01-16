CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
(credit: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Oprah Winfrey’s moving speech at the Golden Globes left her fans and other celebrities calling for the media mogul to make a run for the presidency. Now, folks across North Texas will have an opportunity to hear Oprah speak in person when she comes to Collin County in April.

Oprah will be the keynote speaker at the ‘Feed Just One’ gala, held by Minnie’s Food Pantry. This is the nonprofit’s 10th year for the celebration, where celebrities help to raise money for the fight against hunger. The red carpet event begins at 5:30 p.m. on April 3 with a 7:00 p.m. dinner to follow.

gettyimages 544249082 Oprah Coming To North Texas To Speak At Minnies Food Pantry Gala

(credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 2016 Essence Festival)

“I have been a ‘student’ of Oprah’s for more than 30 years,” said Minnie’s Food Pantry founder Cheryl Jackson. “I’ve watched, listened and learned a lot of what has helped me to make Minnie’s Food Pantry a national charity. It’s an esteemed honor to have the voice of one of the most powerful women in the world, Oprah Winfrey, resonate at our 10-year celebration.”

Other celebrities planning to attend the gala include New York Giants linebacker Keenan Robinson, “Entertainment Tonight” host Kevin Frazier, actress Brely Evans, former MLB player Torii Hunter, gospel artist Donnie McClurkin, and literary agents Jan Miller and Jeff Rich.

Plus, television producer Mark Burnett and his wife, actress Roma Downey, will be receiving the Minnie Ewing Legacy Award, honoring those who exhibit outstanding leadership, demonstrate “the heart of a giver,” and contribute at least 300,000 meals to Minnie’s Food Pantry.

4f8b250399504c788c75b1d04a55473a Oprah Coming To North Texas To Speak At Minnies Food Pantry Gala

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Recognized on a national level, Minnie’s Food Pantry has provided more than 7 million meals for low income families. Based in Collin County, the nonprofit has been working for more than 10 years to fight hunger and educate the community about the need for such meals across the country.

The star-studded ‘Feed Just One’ gala is one of the organization’s highlights each year and will likely sell out quickly. If you are interested in purchasing sponsorships, tables or tickets to the black-tie event, call 214-709-4449 or check out the nonprofit’s website for more details.

