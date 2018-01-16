(credit: STEWART MCKENZIE/CBSDFW.COM)
BEDFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Bedford shot and killed a suspect outside of a home early Tuesday morning.
According to Lt. Kirk Roberts with the Bedford Police Department, the incident happened at about 4:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Hurst Drive, just south of the Airport Freeway near Brown Trail.
It started as a call about a suspicious person in the area, but not at the location where the shooting actually took place. Further details about the incident have not yet been released.
Roberts confirmed that the suspect who was shot has died. No police officers were injured during this incident. Police plan to release additional information when it becomes available.