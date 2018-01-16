CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
WINTER WEATHERClosings & Delays | Traffic | Current Info | Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
By Yona Gavino
Filed Under:canine influenza, Dog Flu, Local TV, Veterinarian

DALLAS (CBS11) – Humans aren’t the only ones getting sick this flu season. Dogs are also at risk.

A North Texas veterinarian, Dr. Danny Cox, says he’s seen about half a dozen cases so far this season.

The vet recommends keeping them indoors during the freezing cold weather. A dog park is one of the places they can catch the flu.

It’s called canine influenza, or dog flu. Some of the symptoms are similar to what humans get, but vets say it’s not the same virus.

People and cats can’t be infected unless the virus mutates.

Getting a vaccine doesn’t completely protect your dog, but it can reduce how sick they get.

Symptoms include coughing, sneezing and a discharge from their eyes or nose.

The dog flu is highly contagious, and dogs that go to dog parks, competitions and boarding kennels are at a higher risk of getting it.

“The conditions are ripe for flu. Animals travel a lot. It can be transmitted in the air, but it’s primarily direct contact with pets in confined environments for the most part,” said Dr. Cox of The Pet Vet at Petco.

Dr. Cox says the flu vaccine won’t treat the flu, but it should help prevent it. Dogs will need a couple of vaccines for it to be effective.

avet1 Vet Says Dog Flu On Rise In North Texas

veterinarian’s office (Yona Gavino – CBS11)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch