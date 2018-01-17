DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported seven additional flu-related deaths, bringing the total to 38 this season.
DCHHS says the seven patients who died ranged in age from 51 to 89. They were residents in Cedar Hill, Dallas, Garland, DeSoto and Rowlett.
The seven patients had high-risk health conditions and died after complications related to the flu.
“Older adults, individuals with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, young children and infants are more vulnerable to flu illness,” said Dr. Christopher Perkins, DCHHS health authority/medical director. “With influenza activity on the rise, individuals in these groups should take special precaution as we continue throughout the season.”
For more on the flu this season and how to stay healthy, visit the CBS 11 flu guide.