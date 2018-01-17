Temps in the single digits “in areas” this morning across parts of north TX! This is colder than the current temperatures in our nation’s ice box International Falls, MN (13 degrees) and Fairbanks Alaska (27 degrees). As of 6am, DFW has dropped to 13, Denton is at 4, McKinney and Sherman are sitting at 9 degrees….this is the coldest in almost 7 years (Feb. 2nd, 2011)…..And you think this is cold….Eastland, Tx (about 70 miles west of Fort Worth off of I-20)….they are sitting at minus 2 (Coldest since Dec 1989)!!!

This being said, I did a bit of research this morning on some of the coldest temperatures ‘EVER’ across the world:

The graphic shows the coldest temps by state across the USA.

Hawaii is the only state that has never dropped below zero. “12” at The Mauna Kea Obsevatory. Coldest in USA “-80” just north of Fairbanks….Continental lowest. “-70” @ Rogers Pass, MT 1954.

World record: Minus 128.6 in Antarctica….AND…Yesterday, in Oymyakon, Siberia, it dropped to -88.6. They hold the second coldest world temp behind Antarctica at -90.4 set in 1933.

Today: *Hard Freeze Warning: Ends @ 10am Clear and continued cold. High: Low to mid 30s. Wind: Light and variable.

Tonight: Another cold one. Fair skies. Low: 15-21. Wind: South 5 mph.

Tomorrow: The warm up starts. Fair skies. High: Near 50. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Even warmer. High: Near 60.

Saturday: Increasing clouds and windy. Balmy! High: Near 70.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, windy and mild. Chance of thunderstorms. High: Mid 60s.

Monday and Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs: Low 60s; Lows: Lows: Near 40.