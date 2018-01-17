FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The goal of keeping kids safe in the freezing cold is something schools across North Texas are working hard to do. Temperatures are so frigid and wind chills so low that frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes on exposed skin.
One North Texas school district is going the extra miles to get kids inside and out of the elements.
With temperatures expected to stay below 20-degrees at or around the time students start making their way to school, the Crowley Independent School District is trying to cut down on the amount of time youngsters have to spend outdoors by opening school buildings early.
Classes were cancelled on Tuesday in the Crowley ISD, but the superintendent had sent a note alerting parents that buildings would be opening their doors early today. This means elementary school buildings and the Crowley Learning Center will open at 6:15 a.m., intermediate and middle school buildings will open at 7:10 a.m. and high school buildings will open at 7 a.m.
The school district is also encouraging parents to drop their children off if possible, instead of having them walk to school. Bus routes in the district are expected to run as scheduled.