CBS 11Big rig crash on Highway 80 in Kaufman County near Forney (CBS11) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales […]
TXA 21Big rig crash on Highway 80 in Kaufman County near Forney (CBS11) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of […]
MeTV TXA 21.2Big rig crash on Highway 80 in Kaufman County near Forney (CBS11) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click […]
KRLDBig rig crash on Highway 80 in Kaufman County near Forney (CBS11) OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website […]
105.3 The FanBig rig crash on Highway 80 in Kaufman County near Forney (CBS11) Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club […]
Filed Under:Boat Crash, Chris Melore, Columbia River, lawsuit, Local TV, talkers

CBS Local — An Oregon fisherman whose dramatic escape from an oncoming motorboat was caught on video is now suing the boater for $372,500 after allegations claim the driver was talking on a cell phone during the accident.

Bryan Maess filed the lawsuit this month after the Hermiston police officer and two friends were forced to jump into the Columbia River to avoid being crushed by the speeding boat in August 2017. The GoPro video of the crash, submitted to the magazine Salmon Trout Steelheader’s Facebook page, has already been viewed over 250,000 times since Jan. 16.

According to The Oregonian, 75-year-old Marlin Lee Larsen has been accused of several crimes including reckless endangerment and fourth-degree assault. Larsen’s own son-in-law, who was on the boat during the crash, reportedly admitted to police that the 75-year-old uses his cell phone while driving the boat and had been off-and-on his cell before the crash.

Larsen claims he was sitting down and couldn’t see over the motorboat’s steering wheel but denied the allegations that he was on a cell phone, calling the reports “fake news.” The senior, who also uses a motorized scooter to move around, also told local reporters that the lawsuit was unnecessary because none of the three boaters were hurt.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch