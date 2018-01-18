DALLAS (CBS11) – Congratulations are in order for three Dallas ISD educators recently named by the school district, Teachers of The Year.
Early Thursday the teachers each received a surprise visit from school leaders who showed up with balloons, cake and a $5,000 check thanks to Central Market.
The 2017-2018 award recipients are:
Josue Tamarez Torres
Beth Poquette Drewes of L.V. Stockard Middle School
Dr. Nedra Johnson of Alex W. Spence Middle School
The teachers all said their work is simply fueled by passion and the love of educating children.
“I have a dream that I was going to be in the classroom changing children’s lives and opening some doors for students and being impactful in the classroom,” said Torres.
Drewes, who teaches music added, “It’s not just me alone it also represents my students and the community around me with all their support to help me become the teacher that I am.”
“When you love what you do it becomes easy,” added Dr. Johnson.