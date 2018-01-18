DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – Lamby the dog, also known as Lamb of God, was going to be euthanized in Dallas after biting a boy but a judge spared her life and sent her to Austin, where she was taken in by the nonprofit Austin Pets Alive.
The non-profit now says she is now doing great in her current foster home!
Officials say Lamby still has some more behavior tests to take, but so far she’s passed every test with flying colors.
Austin Pets Alive is hopeful that soon she’ll be ready for a new loving forever family.
