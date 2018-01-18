*High Yesterday: 37; Precip: 0.00”; YTD Precip: 0.18”; Deficit: 0.89”*
- Morning temperatures in the teens again!
- 40’s today will seem warm; 50’s will feel even better!
- 70’s will confuse us, but we’ll get over it.
- Rain chance on Sunday now mainly east of Dallas. L
- Mainly dry for at LEAST the next 10 days.
- Normal High: 56; Normal Low: 35
Today: A cold start, warming fast today. Sunshine for all! High: mid to upper 40s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Clear and cold. LAST freeze for a while. Low: 28-34. Wind: South 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow: The warm up continues. Sunshine is everywhere! Increasing wind. High: Near 60. Wind: South 10-20 mph
Saturday: Increasing clouds and windy. Balmy! High: Near 70.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, windy and mild. Chance of thunderstorms, mainly east of Dallas and McKinney. High: Near 70.
Monday-Wed. Mostly sunny and dry. Normal temperatures. Below normal rainfall. Highs: 50s; Lows: Lows: 30s.
Comments
Dan BrounoffMore from Dan Brounoff