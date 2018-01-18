CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By MaryAnn Martinez
Filed Under:attacker, Grand Prairie Police, grope, groper, Local TV, surveillance image

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBS11) – Surveillance video shows a mom fighting back, after a man attacks her in front of her daughter.

The video, released by Grand Prairie police Thursday, shows a woman in the red wailing on the attacker.

screen shot 2018 01 18 at 10 03 32 pm Mother Who Fought Off Attacker Shares Story

mother fights off attacker in Garland (surveillance)

The woman is a Grand Prairie mother of two.

She spoke to CBS11, asking us not to identify her.

She says she was leaving the store with her daughter Saturday around 3:45 p.m. Her daughter was sitting in the front passenger seat, while the mom placed groceries in the back seat.

That’s when she felt a man grab grabbed her bottom. The mom says she began to feel him attempt to pull her pants down. She says she yelled for help.

Other shoppers were watching the attack happen and no one stepped in. Fearing she would be separated from her daughter, she started punching the attacker in his face.

“The only thing I could think of was start swinging, start punching him,” she said. “I was trying to turn my (car) keys into a position where I could poke his eye out. I held on to his shirt for a while and then he just slipped out of my hands. He took off.”

Before the attack, surveillance video at the Kroger on Pioneer Parkway where the attack happened shows him parked head first. He then back into the parking spot, as if he’s planning an easy escape. 

grand prairie groping suspect 2 Mother Who Fought Off Attacker Shares Story

(credit: Grand Prairie Police Department)

grand prairie groping suspect 1 Mother Who Fought Off Attacker Shares Story

(credit: Grand Prairie Police Department)

Police also released video of his face, hoping someone would recognize him and turn him in. The mom says he should have bruises and cuts on him.

“When I started watching (the surveillance video,) I broke down because it’s hard to see my daughter just stand there and watch something like that and for her to see her mom get attacked.”

The Grand Prairie Police Department believes the same man groped another woman the same day.

Around 2 p.m., police say a different woman reported being grabbed on the rear in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree on Main Street.

The attacker was seen leaving in a black, 2010 to 2015 Toyota Camry with paper tags.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch