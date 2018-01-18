GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBS11) – Surveillance video shows a mom fighting back, after a man attacks her in front of her daughter.

The video, released by Grand Prairie police Thursday, shows a woman in the red wailing on the attacker.

The woman is a Grand Prairie mother of two.

She spoke to CBS11, asking us not to identify her.

She says she was leaving the store with her daughter Saturday around 3:45 p.m. Her daughter was sitting in the front passenger seat, while the mom placed groceries in the back seat.

That’s when she felt a man grab grabbed her bottom. The mom says she began to feel him attempt to pull her pants down. She says she yelled for help.

Other shoppers were watching the attack happen and no one stepped in. Fearing she would be separated from her daughter, she started punching the attacker in his face.

“The only thing I could think of was start swinging, start punching him,” she said. “I was trying to turn my (car) keys into a position where I could poke his eye out. I held on to his shirt for a while and then he just slipped out of my hands. He took off.”

Before the attack, surveillance video at the Kroger on Pioneer Parkway where the attack happened shows him parked head first. He then back into the parking spot, as if he’s planning an easy escape.

Police also released video of his face, hoping someone would recognize him and turn him in. The mom says he should have bruises and cuts on him.

“When I started watching (the surveillance video,) I broke down because it’s hard to see my daughter just stand there and watch something like that and for her to see her mom get attacked.”

The Grand Prairie Police Department believes the same man groped another woman the same day.

Around 2 p.m., police say a different woman reported being grabbed on the rear in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree on Main Street.

The attacker was seen leaving in a black, 2010 to 2015 Toyota Camry with paper tags.