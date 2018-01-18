CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under:dna, human remains, Local TV, Mansfield Police, missing woman, remains identified, Tammie Washington

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBS11) –  Mary Washington spent years searching and praying for her daughter.

She last saw Tammie Washington in 2004 and suspected the then 33-year-old mother of two boys was using drugs.

tammie Mansfield Police Identify Remains More Than 2 Years After Being Discovered

Tammie Washington (Mansfield PD)

“I thought maybe she was staying away ‘cause she didn’t want us to know that she was on drugs or something like that,” she said.

In August 2017, Mansfield police called, asking if she’d be willing to provide DNA.

They believed Tammie might be the woman they’d spent years trying to identify.

“Since 2015, we knew we had a victim. We just didn’t know who she was,” said Captain David Griffin.

A Mansfield resident discovered the human remains in August of 2015 in a creek bed near a bridge.

Police say what they recovered was a skeleton, and not even a complete one.

“There was no human flesh, tissue,” said Captain Griffin. “We knew we had a homicide, but we didn’t know what we were investigating or who was the victim.”

A botanist brought in to study plants around the remains estimated the victim had been there since at least 2011. Police were able to confirm Tammie was last seen in 2005, placing her time of death sometime within that 6 years span.

With little else to go on, they asked a forensic artist with Texas Rangers for help creating renderings of what the victim may have looked like.

“That’s her – from her bone structure, to her mouth – that’s her,” said Angie Brown.

Brown immediately recognized the images being shown on the news as her childhood friend and called police.

“I was like, I should call a detective,” she said.

It was the break investigators had been waiting for.

DNA samples provided by Tammie’s family were a positive match to the body near the bridge.

“I’ve been praying for closure for the sake of her children,” said Washington. “I got it, not the way I wanted it, but the way God sees fit for me to have it.”

Now police and Tammie’s family want to know who killed her.

“It hurts because my baby lay out and rotted in somebody’s field, down to the bones,” said Washington.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information on where Tammie Washington was or what she was doing after 2015 to give them a call.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch