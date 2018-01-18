(CBSDFW.COM) – The United States Postal Service filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission Thursday of price changes to take effect Jan. 21, 2018.
The new prices, if approved, include a one cent increase in the price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp from 49 cents to 50 cents.
Postcard stamps and metered letters would also have a one cent increase. Thursday’s filing does not include any price change for single-piece letters being mailed to international destinations or for additional ounces for letters.
The proposed prices would raise Mailing Services product prices approximately 1.9 percent, and most shipping services products will average a 3.9 percent price increase. While mailing services price increases are limited based on the Consumer Price Index, shipping services prices are adjusted strategically, according to market conditions and the need to maintain affordable services for customers.
The new shipping services product prices would increase Priority Mail 3.9 percent and Priority Mail Retail an average of 0.8 percent. As in the past, the Postal Service will not include any surcharges for fuel, residential delivery, or regular Saturday delivery.
The PRC will review the prices before they are scheduled to take effect on Jan. 21, 2018.