The Stewpot offers a safe haven for homeless and at-risk individuals of Dallas, providing resources for basic survival needs, as well as opportunities to start a new life.
The 10th annual Soup’s On Luncheon & Art Sale, benefitting The Stewpot, is January 29. Tickets are still available. Soup will be served from 10 of Dallas’ finest chefs.
——————–
Chef Suki Otsuki’s Pork Pozole Verde:
- 2 lb. pork shoulder, cut into 1/2″ dice
- 6 c chicken stock
- 1/4 c olive oil
- 1 lb. tomatillos
- 2 ea poblano peppers, seeded
- 2 ea jalapenos, seeded
- 1/2 c chopped cilantro
- 6 cloves garlic
- 2 ea onion, one chunked and one small diced
- 3 ea 15 oz cans of white hominy
Garnish:
- Sliced radish
- Green cabbage
- Lime wedges
1. Place the tomatillos, peppers, cilantro, garlic and large chunked onion in a blender and puree until smooth.
2. In a large pot or slow cooker, add olive oil and brown the pork chunks. Season with salt and pepper.
3. Add the small diced onion to the pan and sweat with pork.
4. Add the tomatillo, liquid, hominy, and simmer for 20-30 minutes over low heat or until sauce reduces. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
5. Serve in a bowl and garnish with cabbage, radish and lime. Enjoy!