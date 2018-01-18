Tammie Washington (Mansfield PD)
MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have identified a woman whose remains were found in Mansfield more than two years ago. Now, they are investigating what happened to her.
The remains were found on Saturday, August 25, 2015 in the 700 block of Mitchell Road in Mansfield.
A forensic artist was able to create images of the victim for the skull that was found.
A woman contacted police and said it looked like her friend, Tammie Washington of Arlington. DNA tests confirmed the identity.
Authorities say no one had heard from Washington since 2005.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner confirmed the cause of death is considered a homicide.