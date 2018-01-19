CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Dallas County, Dallas County DA Faith Johnson, dallas police, human trafficking, Jason Strickand, sexual assault

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A judge has sentenced Jason Strickland, 35, to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of human trafficking and sexual assault.

strickland Human Trafficker Gets Life Sentence

Jason Strickland – convicted human trafficker

“January is human trafficking awareness month and it’s cases like these that remind us why this fight is so important,” said DA Faith Johnson. “This outcome proves that the citizens of Dallas County take abuse as seriously as we do here at the DA’s Office.”

DA Johnson also thanked the Dallas Police Department for their role in the investigation.

In July 2015, Jason Strickland met a 15-year-old online and told her she could run away to him. They made arrangements that she would get a ride from an accomplice, who took her to a hotel and had sex with her at Strickland’s direction and while he was listening. Accomplice then took her to the Greyhound bus station, where she started her trip to go live with Strickland. Her father found Strickland’s number and called it, causing Strickland to call her and tell her not to come.

She was rescued in Birmingham, Alabama. Strickland has a prior conviction for five counts of rape out of Oklahoma. He was arrested in Colorado for DWI and brought to Dallas to face charges in this case.

“This defendant found this child in a dark place, the internet. He found her and seduced her to leave everything she knew to be with him. What kind of man would let a child run away to him, with the intent to abuse her sexually? This man, Jason Strickland,” said Dallas County Assistant District Attorney Brooke Grona-Robb referring to the defendant during closing arguments.

