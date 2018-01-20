Photo: Robert Flagg/CBSDFW
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas fire truck working a crash on I-30 got struck by a big rig early this morning.
No one was hurt.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near Ferguson Road.
The freeway was shut down for a time so Dallas County sheriffs’ deputies could investigate and crews could clean up the scene.
No word on charges nor do we have details on the initial crash DFR was working.
We’ve reached out to Dallas Fire-Rescue and the Dallas County sheriff’s office for additional information.