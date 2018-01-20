CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Anti-Islam, Anti-LGBTQ, CAIR, Cockrill Middle School, controversial, Local TV, McKinney ISD, resignation, Twitter

MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – Two McKinney ISD middle school teachers stepped down after officials were informed of controversial tweets.

McKinney ISD officials said the two teachers resigned Friday after a parent found anti-LGBTQ and anti-Islamic tweets on their accounts.

“I’m upset because I don’t know if this is going to seep into a classroom,” said one parent.

Some McKinney parents are outraged over what they say they’ve heard about the two Cockrill Middle School teachers’ now-deleted tweets.

Officials said a concerned parent showed Mark Russell and Justin Barton’s posts to the district on January 12.

In the tweets, Barton wrote that Islam is a “Satanic death cult,” while Russell called transgender people “mentally ill.”

During this time, the Council on American–Islamic Relations (CAIR) asked for an investigation.

“I feel and CAIR feels that it’s the duty of organizations such as these to take a stance. This is what America is all about and if we don’t stand up for our rights as basic human beings and American citizens then who will?” said Dr. Samad Khan of CAIR.

LGBT groups also wrote to the district, asking McKinney ISD to provide diversity training to its staff.

“It’s not just having the training… it’s having inclusion and acceptance and we’ve gotten to a place it seems in this country where we have to personally identify with someone to respect them and feel like they have a place, but the fact of the matter of this country and community belongs to all of us. We need to figure out a way to live here together,” said congressional candidate Lorie Burch.

McKinney ISD announced that both teachers chose to resign on January 19.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch