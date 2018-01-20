CBS 11Head coach Larry Brown (credit: Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email […]
Filed Under:Air Force, American Forces Network, Government Shutdown, NFL Playoffs, U.S. Military

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — The federal government shutdown prompted the Air Force Academy on Saturday to call off sports events and upended plans for military outside the U.S. wanting to follow the NFL’s conference playoff games on TV and radio.

Hours after the partial shutdown took effect, the academy said both home and away events have been postponed. Among them were the men’s and women’s basketball games at Fresno State.

The American Forces Network, which broadcasts American radio and television programming in Europe and other locations outside the U.S., put a message on its Facebook page that said its services would not be available “due to the government shutdown.”

The notice sparked angry reactions from viewers, with several noting the timing couldn’t have been worse. The two NFL conference championships are Sunday — Minnesota vs. Philadelphia and Jacksonville vs. New England.

“During NFL PLAYOFFS?!” one post read. “AFN, start a GoFundMe & broadcast these games! Make it happen!”

The Air Force Academy’s online sports calendar lists seven competitions that had been set for Saturday. In addition to the basketball, there men’s and women’s swimming at UNLV, men’s hockey against Sacred Heart at the academy and men’s gymnastics against Oklahoma at the academy.

The rifle team was scheduled to compete against TCU, the Coast Guard and Ohio State at TCU.

On Sunday, the academy has tennis and wrestling events scheduled.

