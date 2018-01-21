Store Clerk Shot, Killed During Garland Robbery

GARLAND (CBSDFW) – A clerk was shot and killed after a struggle with two suspects during a robbery at a Garland convenience store late Saturday night .
Police were called to the Exxon station on Broadway Avenue near Oates Road just before midnight. Just inside the store, officers noticed a man who had been shot and killed.
Detectives were able to review surveillance video that showed two men entering the store with guns drawn, attempting to rob the clerk, according to Garland Police Lt. Pedro Barineau.
“A struggle ensued between the clerk and and the suspects,” Barineau said. “During the struggle, the clerk was shot and killed.”
One of the suspects is said to be 6-feet tall, the other 5-feet-9 inches tall. Both have thin builds and were wearing hoodies, Barineau said.
Garland Crime Stoppers has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or grand jury indictment in the case.
The name of the man killed has not been released.