Store Clerk Shot, Killed During Garland Robbery

CBS 11(credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… […]
TXA 21(credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session […]
MeTV TXA 21.2(credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About […]
KRLD(credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook […]
105.3 The Fan(credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio […]
Filed Under:Exxon, Garland Police, robbery, store clerk murder
Photo: Robert Flagg/CBSDFW

GARLAND (CBSDFW) – A clerk was shot and killed after a struggle with two suspects during a robbery at a Garland convenience store late Saturday night .

Police were called to the Exxon station on Broadway Avenue near Oates Road just before midnight. Just inside the store, officers noticed a man who had been shot and killed.

Store Clerk Shot, Killed During Garland Robbery

Photo: Robert Flagg/CBSDFW

Detectives were able to review surveillance video that showed two men entering the store with guns drawn, attempting to rob the clerk, according to Garland Police Lt. Pedro Barineau.

garland 5 Store Clerk Shot, Killed During Garland Robbery

Surveillance Photo: Garland Police

“A struggle ensued between the clerk and and the suspects,” Barineau said.  “During the struggle, the clerk was shot and killed.”

One of the suspects is said to be 6-feet tall, the other 5-feet-9 inches tall. Both have thin builds and were wearing hoodies, Barineau said.

Garland Crime Stoppers has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or grand jury indictment in the case.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch