CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Jack Fink
Filed Under:candidates, Dallas County, Democratic, election, lawsuit, Local TV, Primary, Republican

DALLAS (CBS11) – Dallas County Republican Party Chair Missy Shorey said she filed suit to remove 128 Dallas County Democratic candidates off the ballot after discovering their applications didn’t have the required signature from that party’s chair.

Instead, Shorey said it looks like someone else’s signature. “We were shocked when we saw it. We started seeing dozens of signatures that just didn’t add up and Jack, that’s not right. It needs to stop, and the Democrats need to recognize, you cannot forge your way into elections. It’s horrible.”

Shorey pointed out that the Democratic Party Chair, Carol Donovan did sign about two dozen other candidate applications, including those for veteran Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Donovan declined an interview, but said in a news release the Democrats are fighting back and that the Republicans’ lawsuit isn’t supported by Texas law.

Among the candidates the GOP says shouldn’t appear on the ballot include interim Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown, State Senator Royce West, State Representatives Victoria Neave and Eric Johnson all of Dallas.

Johnson isn’t happy and says he worries minority candidates and voters will be hurt politically. “They’ve resorted now to basically, honestly the most under-handed tactic I’ve ever seen a political party pull, which is to try to interfere in the other party’s primary and have their entire slate of candidates eliminated over nothing.”

He said Republicans don’t care about the law, only about winning. “This is more of the same type of voter suppression activity we’ve seen in Austin. It’s now just being transferred to the local level.”

But Shorey responded, “Absolutely not, absolutely not, again, if those laws weren’t on the books, that would be one thing. These laws are clear as day.”

screen shot 2018 01 22 at 7 14 51 pm Dallas Co. GOP Seeks To Remove 128 Democratic Candidates From Ballot

Dallas County GOP lawsuit (CBS11)

No word how quickly the lawsuit will move through the courts.

The March 6 Texas primary is six weeks away.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch