ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who made headlines when he was caught for break-ins after winning a donut-eating contest has been arrested again. And this time he’s accused of stealing from a donut shop.
The Virginian-Pilot newspaper reports 27-year-old Bradley Hardison of Elizabeth City was charged Thursday with stealing from a Dunkin’ Donuts in November.
An Elizabeth City Police Department statement says he’s charged with felonies including Breaking and Entering and Larceny. It wasn’t clear if he helped himself to any donuts.
A phone listing for Hardison answered to a recording saying it was disconnected.
The Virginian-Pilot reported that in 2014, Hardison won a donut-eating contest put on by Elizabeth City police while he was wanted on suspicion of several break-ins. Investigators said they arrested him after his win prompted further scrutiny, and he was convicted, according to the paper.
