CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
LIVE: Chopper 11 - Major Grass Fires In North Texas; Some Evacuations | Read More
Filed Under:Chris Melore, Federal Funding, Government Shutdown, Local TV, talkers, washington dc

CBS Local — As Americans start a new work week in the middle of the first government shutdown since 2013, one website has ranked which states will be hit the hardest by the freeze in federal funding.

According to a new survey by personal finance website WalletHub, the nation’s capital is also ground zero for the shutdown’s impact on everyday Americans. Washington, D.C. ranked the highest among affected states with a WalletHub score of 70.42, just edging out neighboring states Maryland (70.41), and Virginia (67.67).

“States depend on the federal government for a great deal, from employment to key benefits. WalletHub identified six basic metrics that speak to how people across the country will be affected by the absence of government services,” the website’s research team wrote in their release.

The survey scored each state’s share of federal jobs, money tied to federal contracts, number of children on the government’s Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), access to national parks, amount of small business loans, and overall real estate value. The District of Columbia tied with Maryland for the highest amounts of federal jobs and federal contracts however, DC also scored the lowest in terms of real estate value.

WalletHub found some states that will likely make their way through the shutdown with little disruption, like Minnesota, which was ranked the “least affected state” and also has the lowest percentage of children on CHIP. Michigan and Ohio also finished in the bottom five of affected states.

California, ninth on WalletHub’s shutdown list, was found to have the highest percentage of children on CHIP in America. While Democrats and Republicans battle to work out a deal to fund the government into February, the website found that the shutdown’s financial impact on “red” and “blue” states was nearly the same.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch