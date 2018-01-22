ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a shooting at Italy high School, in Ellis County.

Newsradio 1080 KRLD has been in contact with city officials, and with the county sheriff, and they describe the scene as ‘very chaotic’.

The sheriff is not yet sharing any details of the shooting other than saying that they have a suspect in custody.

Italy High School is on lockdown. Nearby Stafford Elementary School is also on lockdown.

UPDATE:

The kids are being moved, under guard to the dome as the investigation continues. SHOOTER IS IN CUSTODY. — ECSO (@ECSOTX) January 22, 2018

Air Evac is airlifting one person to Parkland Hospital in Dallas, according to reports.

Ellis County Commissioner Paul D. Perry said on social media that an unidentified girl was shot and wounded.

Please keep in mind that this is NOT an official government tweet. It is not updated regularly. To confirm: There was a shooting at Italy High School. The shooter is in custody. The girl that was shot is wounded. — Paul D Perry (@pauldperrycc) January 22, 2018

There is no word on whether there are any other victims.

*This is a developing story. Follow CBSDFW.com and 1080 KRLD for the latest information.