NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Neglect left Grace O’Malley, a Malti-Poo mix pup, without a back leg. Now, after nearly a year of rehab, she’s ready for adoption.
“When we got her she was so scared and so timid and now she doesn’t want to be alone,” said Cassie Lackey, Community Relations Manager with the Humane Society of North Texas. “She is just the sweetest little thing and she just loves all people and all animals.”
Rescued from a seizure in Freestone County last year, Gracie’s story reached many people through social media after her rescuers reported the terrible conditions that led to her losing a limb.
Anyone interested in adopting her should keep in mind that she needs special care due to her prosthetic.