MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – It seems North Texas traded in freezing weather for severe weather. Storms rolled through on Sunday, bringing strong winds, rain, and hail.
Damage across the metroplex varied. Pea-sized hail fell in Irving. Some residents at an apartment complex in Mesquite walked outside to find a carport collapsed. None of the vehicles were damaged but several were trapped underneath the fallen shelter.
Further east, in Winnsboro, strong winds downed trees and police there said there’s significant damage to an apartment complex and homes.
A CBS 11 News viewer in Forest Hill sent pictures of hail that almost looked like snow.
Parts of North Texas, including Wood and Franklin Counties, were under a Tornado Warning in the height of the storms. Other parts of the metroplex, like Keller, saw very heavy rain.
So far, there have been no reports of tornadoes and no injuries have been reported.