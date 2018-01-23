CBS 11Suspects in vehicle theft, credit card theft and ID theft. (Source: Southlake Police)Suspects in vehicle theft, credit card theft and ID theft. (Source: Southlake Police) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather […]
TXA 21Suspects in vehicle theft, credit card theft and ID theft. (Source: Southlake Police)Suspects in vehicle theft, credit card theft and ID theft. (Source: Southlake Police) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: […]
MeTV TXA 21.2Suspects in vehicle theft, credit card theft and ID theft. (Source: Southlake Police)Suspects in vehicle theft, credit card theft and ID theft. (Source: Southlake Police) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of […]
KRLDSuspects in vehicle theft, credit card theft and ID theft. (Source: Southlake Police)Suspects in vehicle theft, credit card theft and ID theft. (Source: Southlake Police) OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News […]
105.3 The FanSuspects in vehicle theft, credit card theft and ID theft. (Source: Southlake Police)Suspects in vehicle theft, credit card theft and ID theft. (Source: Southlake Police) Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) […]
By MaryAnn Martinez
Filed Under:Allan Huddleston, carjacking, Local TV, Navy Veteran, Richland Hills Police, Surveillance Video

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBS11) – Surveillance video shows a Navy veteran being dragged from a moving truck by the man stealing his truck.

Richland Hills Police released video of last week’s attack, hoping the carjacker will be caught.

The attack happened January 15, just before 6:30 a.m. at a gas station at the 7300 block of Airport Freeway.

The victim, Allan Huddleston, says he goes there every morning to buy a cup of coffee and a newspaper.

screen shot 2018 01 23 at 10 22 10 pm Carjacker Assaults Navy Veteran At Gas Station

Allan Huddleston – carjacking victim

Huddleston says as soon as he got out of his truck at the Shell station in Richland Hills, a man approached him and took his wallet.

“He got in the truck immediately and tried to drive off,” said Huddleston. “When he tried to drive off, I’ve got the keys. I reach into my truck and I put him in a head lock and I drag him out of my truck.”

The fight continued on the ground until the thief overpowered 69-year-old Huddleston, taking the keys. Huddleston was still trying to stop the carjacker as he drove off.

“When he drove off, of course, I went down… almost got run over,” he said.

The Vietnam veteran was dragged about 20 feet. He was left with these bruises and a broken bone. The thief made off with $360 in cash Huddleston was going to use to pay bills, as well his IDs and Social Security card.

On Tuesday, the truck was returned to the Navy vet. It was abandoned in Fort Worth.

“He’s done this before, no doubt in my mind, and he’ll do it again,” said Huddleston.

Police say the thief was asking other people here for money or cigarettes before the attack. They’re asking anyone with information to contact them.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch