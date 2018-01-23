RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBS11) – Surveillance video shows a Navy veteran being dragged from a moving truck by the man stealing his truck.

Richland Hills Police released video of last week’s attack, hoping the carjacker will be caught.

The attack happened January 15, just before 6:30 a.m. at a gas station at the 7300 block of Airport Freeway.

The victim, Allan Huddleston, says he goes there every morning to buy a cup of coffee and a newspaper.

Huddleston says as soon as he got out of his truck at the Shell station in Richland Hills, a man approached him and took his wallet.

“He got in the truck immediately and tried to drive off,” said Huddleston. “When he tried to drive off, I’ve got the keys. I reach into my truck and I put him in a head lock and I drag him out of my truck.”

The fight continued on the ground until the thief overpowered 69-year-old Huddleston, taking the keys. Huddleston was still trying to stop the carjacker as he drove off.

“When he drove off, of course, I went down… almost got run over,” he said.

The Vietnam veteran was dragged about 20 feet. He was left with these bruises and a broken bone. The thief made off with $360 in cash Huddleston was going to use to pay bills, as well his IDs and Social Security card.

On Tuesday, the truck was returned to the Navy vet. It was abandoned in Fort Worth.

“He’s done this before, no doubt in my mind, and he’ll do it again,” said Huddleston.

Police say the thief was asking other people here for money or cigarettes before the attack. They’re asking anyone with information to contact them.