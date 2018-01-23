DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Mavericks’ fans have been watching Dennis Smith Jr. throw down basketballs all season long … and now fans from the other 29 teams may get to see it for themselves.

Dallas Mavericks rookie Dennis Smith Jr. has accepted an invitation to participate in NBA's slam dunk contest at All-Star weekend, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 23, 2018

The high-flying rookie point guard had reportedly accepted an invitation to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. However, Smith Jr. went to Twitter Tuesday to say that he had not been officially invited to compete in the contest.

Sorry guys but I have NOT been officially invited to the slam dunk contest. As stated previously, i would be honored to be apart of it. — Dennis Smith Jr. (@Dennis1SmithJr) January 23, 2018

“Sorry guys but I have NOT been officially invited to the slam dunk contest. As stated previously, i would be honored to be apart of it.”

Smith, a lock to also compete in the NBA’s Rookie-Sophomore game that same weekend, hopes to put his hops on display at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 17. The All-Star game takes place the next night on February 18.

Dallas selected Smith Jr. with the 9th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The North Carolina State product is averaging 14.8 points, 4.6 assists and 3.9 rebound per game.

Michael Finley was the last Maverick to compete in the dunk contest back in 1997.

This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.