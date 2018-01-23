CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Jack Fink
(CBS11) – President Trump marked his first anniversary in office over the weekend, and as he begins his second year in office, there’s a lot more at stake because of the all-important mid-term elections this fall.

The Real Clear Politics average of polls this month shows the president has a 40 percent approval rating, 56 percent disapprove.

gettyimages 483208412 Facebook Live Discussion Tonight On President Trumps First Year In Office

(Photo credit MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

SMU Political Science Professor Matthew Wilson says while many people are pleased with the economy, many are also put off by the president’s style. “They think he’s unduly combative. They think he picks fights. They think he spends way too much time on twitter. At the same time, substantively, Americans are fairly happy now with a lot of things, The economy is going exceptionally well. The stock market has really soared. Unemployment is low.”

Professor Wilson says the President has been distracted by the Russia investigation headed by Robert Mueller.

But Wilson says the President has kept his conservative base happy by cutting government regulations, cracking down on illegal immigration and nominating a conservative Supreme Court Justice and other conservative judges.

Looking ahead, there is a potential plus and minus for the president.

Wilson says, “One thing that could really help Donald Trump is if we see real growth in wages and hiring perhaps as a result of the tax cuts. I think one real pitfall for the president will be getting into a protracted fight.”

Join us for a Facebook Live panel discussion on the president’s first year in office on our CBSDFW Facebook page starting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

